Self-care before ultimately leaving or quitting your job

Don't hang in there at a miserable job when there are better options out there. Instead, know when it's time to resign. While the U.S. economy is still down many jobs compared to the number available before the pandemic hit, there are still jobs to be found. And if you're stuck in one that's not working out, it may be time to call it quits and move on. Here's how to know if it's time to dust off that resume and start exploring other options.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO