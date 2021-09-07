CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Self-care before ultimately leaving or quitting your job

By Mark Danaher
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of you probably read about a recent Microsoft survey that showed nearly half the workforce quitting their jobs. As you read further in the survey, you find that 95% of Americans are considering job options. The problem is that many people have been facing a tremendous amount of stress at work and home as they try to deal with the pandemic and figure out their new normal. They question their lifestyle, work style, and overall ability to live the life they want to create for themselves and their families.

higherperspectives.com

7 Types Of People That Rob Us Of Happiness

We tend to hold unto certain relationships out of comfort or history, even when they no longer serve us. However, we need to learn to draw a line when those we care about start to suck out our energy. While this might not mean that they're "bad" people per say, they might just be bad for us.
GOSSIP
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Addiction is a family disease

My husband's daughter is addicted to drugs — namely, Fentanyl. When she randomly contacts us, he allows her to play this game where it's everyone's fault but her own. She recently committed a serious crime and instead of confronting her and putting the responsibility onto her, he allowed her to drag him into the rabbit hole of believing it was someone else's fault.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

6 signs it's time to quit your job

Millions of workers have left their jobs in recent months. Some found new roles, while others walked away without having anything lined up. So how do you know if it's time for you to start looking for a new role?. "Many of us have bad days, don't like our jobs...
JOBS
Motley Fool

If These 5 Things Apply to You, It May Be Time to Quit Your Job

Don't hang in there at a miserable job when there are better options out there. Instead, know when it's time to resign. While the U.S. economy is still down many jobs compared to the number available before the pandemic hit, there are still jobs to be found. And if you're stuck in one that's not working out, it may be time to call it quits and move on. Here's how to know if it's time to dust off that resume and start exploring other options.
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Self Care#Walking Meditation#Stress#Americans
fox42kptm.com

Be your own helping hand; September is National Self-Care Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September marks National Self-Care Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Self-care is many times neglected as humans tend to put others first, said the website. "It is crucial to remember, that we cannot fill another’s cup from our own empty vessel," said the website. Self-care can take...
OMAHA, NE
csufresno.edu

Elevate Your Self Care Routine

Having a self-care routine is essential for living a healthy and balanced life. However, if you feel stressed out lately or feel like you’re always in a rush, it may be time to prioritize your self-care and elevate your self-care routine. Here are some tips to help you boost your self-care routine and help you to take better care of your body, mind, and spirit.
FITNESS
TrendHunter.com

Female-Focused Self-Care Campaigns

This Counts by British body, skincare and wellness brand Sanctuary Spa is a self-care campaign that encourages women to invest 25 minutes a day in themselves. The campaign aims to take the guilt out of self-care and address the national self-care gap in response to survey results that identified: 61% of women, on average, are only managing to achieve 17 minutes and seven seconds per day of self-care. This number compares with the more than 50 minutes that women report they would actually desire per day.
LIFESTYLE
wellbeingmagazine.com

Why Your Self-Care Isn’t Working

Do you feel self-care is failing you? Or you’re doing self-care wrong? Do you exercise, eat well, meditate, or engage in some other spiritual practice? And do you still feel one or more of these ways?. frustrated. stuck. discouraged. If you’re doing all the right things but are falling into...
YOGA
Sunderland Echo

Mental Health and Self Care 2021: 10 books to read to help improve your mental wellbeing

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. If you would like to improve your mental health, a self-help book can be a good place to start, providing expert advice without you having to leave your home. They offer a cost effective means of learning good behaviours and habits to help you become more productive, develop a new daily routine, curb anxious thoughts, or feel more courageous in difficult situations.
MENTAL HEALTH
okcfox.com

Shoutouts & Talkers: Self Care Awareness

During September, there's an extra push for self-care awareness. Self-care can be anything from unplugging for awhile to practicing acts of kindness. Shelby and Malcolm talk about some ways they practice self-care in their lives.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

How to Deal with Raw Emotions When Taking a Break from Alcohol

Taking a break from alcohol is a life-changing experience. It improves your sleep, rebalances your brain chemistry to feel happier, heals your body, gives you more energy, and allows you to practice self-love and growth every single day. But because alcohol is really good at numbing the brain, it’s also...
LIFESTYLE
csun.edu

A Guide to Weekend Self Care Essentials

Self-care is everything especially when we live in a world where the crazy and stressful situations never seem to end. Keeping ourselves healthy and well-looked after is an essential factor in our overall well-being. And a large portion of this can be achieved by enacting some self-care every week. Self-care...
YOGA
fox26houston.com

Should you quit your job for your mental health?

HOUSTON - There have been numerous employment changes since the pandemic. Many companies are short staffed and struggling with the amount of work expected by fewer and fewer employees. This has led to increased stress and anxiety for many employees, and their mental health is suffering. According to the National...
MENTAL HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

5 things to know about boosting 'happiness hormones'

If you’re a happy person, people may ask you, “How do you do it? And why?” especially as life is heavy at the moment for all. But there are some secrets about how to lift yourself into the happy zone — and don’t worry — it’s all perfectly legal. It’s a science.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dailyeasternnews.com

Students share their self-care tips for Self-Care Awareness Month

Eastern students shared their own forms of self-care for “Self-Care Awareness Month.”. College is full of homework assignments, exams and multiple extracurricular activities. Since students have so many tasks throughout the week, students often need to utilize self-care to get through the semester. Paige Thing, a sophomore, shared her form...
MENTAL HEALTH
ocolly.com

Self care in Stilly

In college it is easy to forget about self-care and not put oneself first. Getting stressed about balancing grades, jobs, social activities and friendships can affect people’s mental health. It is important to take some time in the week for self-care, so here are six things to do in Stillwater while treating yourself on a budget!
STILLWATER, OK
Thrive Global

Job Stress: America’s #1 Health Problem. Or Is It?

“Just because It (Job Stress) feels bad doesn’t mean that something bad is happening.”. That’s what I heard myself say this week to a client who was considering a professional pivot, as so many are. But even if we didn’t want to change a thing ourselves…everything over, under, and around...
HEALTH
ung.edu

Nigel Cares: Taking care of yourself

Another name for stability is balance. Regularly paying attention to our self-care and working towards balance is a critical step in being successful at UNG. Think of what it is like to be balanced and stable: Things are working well, our body and our minds are in sync with the world, and we are moving through our day accomplishing our goals with accuracy and efficiency. Of course, we all want that for ourselves.
DAHLONEGA, GA

