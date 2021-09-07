Self-care before ultimately leaving or quitting your job
Many of you probably read about a recent Microsoft survey that showed nearly half the workforce quitting their jobs. As you read further in the survey, you find that 95% of Americans are considering job options. The problem is that many people have been facing a tremendous amount of stress at work and home as they try to deal with the pandemic and figure out their new normal. They question their lifestyle, work style, and overall ability to live the life they want to create for themselves and their families.thriveglobal.com
