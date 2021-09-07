Ben Stokes: England allrounder unlikely to be included in T20 World Cup squad

Chris Silverwood will not rush for Ben Stokes to get back in England colours until the all-rounder is ready (PA Wire)

Ben Stokes is unlikely to be included in England cricket team's squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be named on Thursday.

The all-rounder, who played a starring role in the 50-over triumph in 2019, stepped away from cricket indefinitely in July to focus on his mental health.

He has only played three ODIs this summer and following the confirmation of the 16-man squad for the final Test against India that begins this week, won't feature in the longest form either.

Head coach Chris Silverwood is yet to speak to the 30-year-old but hinted his selection for the tournament, which begins in the United Arab Emirates and Oman next month, is a long shot.

“We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken to him as yet. I want to give him as much space as possible but there are people talking to him outside of me and it is something we will be revisiting shortly.

“But I will not be putting pressure on him, will not be rushing him and whatever support he needs he will get.

“First and foremost my only concern is for him and make sure he’s okay. That’s the starting point I will be at and the rest of the questions will come, but first and foremost I need to make sure he is okay and that is my primary concern.”

Jos Buttler and Jack Leach return to the Test squad for the final Test of the summer at Old Trafford that begins on Friday.

England are 2-1 down in the series following defeat at the Oval on Monday.