First, let me start by saying that I am by no means an expert on auto repairs. I have a trusted place that I take our vehicles when something is wrong. Heck, sometimes when something minor is wrong! But with car prices skyrocketing, many people are looking to keep their used vehicles longer. If that is the case, you might want to learn to do some of those simple car repairs yourself! Don't think you can do it? Below are ten common car repairs that many of you can do on your own, and I've even accomplished several of them!

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO