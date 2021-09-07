CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies off Outer Banks after being ‘ejected’ from boat, then run over by it

By Mark Price
Rock Hill Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hidden sand shoal off the Outer Banks is blamed for starting the series of events that ended with the death of a Virginia woman on Labor Day. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Brandi A. Lash of Round Hill, Virginia, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Lash...

