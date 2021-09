When you work for a site with a focus on any particular company, you're bound to end up writing about some relatively small scoops that only appeal to a narrow niche of readers. However, Microsoft and LinkedIn have taken advantage of that fact to release one of the most empty, yammering stories I can recall reading and reporting on, with the Windows 11 maker knowing full well that a relatively quiet end of the week will compel coverage of an absolutely unexceptional Redmond-penned essay on "the new normal" of work.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO