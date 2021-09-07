CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Like the wind, we can't slow or hurry things

By Kay LeRoy Daily Democrat Columnist
Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

My mailbox sits just a short walk to the road, down my driveway. On Sept. 1, I headed out when I heard the familiar squeak of the mail jeeps’ brakes and the warning bark of the dogs. Down the front porch steps, past the carport with my “Star Trek Drive” sign firmly nailed to the top, then about halfway to the mailbox I stopped. It was a wind that came slowly from across the road, an easy wind at first, then built up a bit of strength, it stopped me right there halfway down the drive. The wind... the wind made me stand there, look around, watch the leaves and then smile. It was a cool wind. Not by any means cold, but it was cool. It was cooler than the 85 degree and upwards winds we have had for months. It felt like September.

