The 2021 New York State Fair has come and gone, but this year’s butter sculpture lives on. Check out this video on how it gets converted from a work of art into electric. From beginning to end, The American Dairy Association North East and the Master Gardeners at Cornell Cooperative Extension make sure none of the 800-pound sculpture is wasted. First, the butter comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. It's scrap butter, unsuitable for sale or consumption due to defects in packaging. Once the fair's 18 day runs end, a second dairy farm then recycles the art work.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO