9/7/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of t’storms this afternoon (mainly N&W) with a better chance in the city this evening. There is the potential for isolated severe storms, as well, with the best chance N&W of the city. The main threats with these storms will be locally damaging winds and hail, but an iso’d tornado can’t be ruled out across our more distant northwest suburbs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO