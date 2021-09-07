9/7/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A mix of sun and clouds with showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows in the lower 60s. A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a...
Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A...
Today will be hot and sticky with a chance of t’storms this afternoon (mainly N&W) with a better chance in the city this evening. There is the potential for isolated severe storms, as well, with the best chance N&W of the city. The main threats with these storms will be locally damaging winds and hail, but an iso’d tornado can’t be ruled out across our more distant northwest suburbs.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most of Central Louisiana saw rainfall as a result of Tropical Depression Nicholas. On Wednesday, September 15, around 2 a.m. a flash flood warning was issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry and Rapides Parishes. At the time the warning was issued, three to seven inches of...
Comments / 0