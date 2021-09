VJ-3 video borescopes will be showcased at manufacturing and mining industry trade shows. TRAVERSE City, Mich., Sept. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As two of the largest trade shows in the United States return after COVID-19 forced a hiatus, ViewTech Borescopes will be one of the thousands of exhibitors featuring the latest machinery and technology next week during FABTECH and MINExpo International. FABTECH 2021 will be taking place at the McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-16, while MINExpo International is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas from September 13-15. With both events the pillar for their respective industry, ViewTech Borescopes is expecting the return of face-to-face exhibiting to generate many new business connections requiring remote visual inspection equipment.

