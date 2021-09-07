Huron Lightship reopens after extensive repairs
A 100 year old Port Huron landmark is back open to public tours following nearly a year long closure for repairs. The Huron Lightship underwent several thousand dollars worth of repairs this summer, including rust remediation and repairs to the seawall along St. Clair River that was damaged from last year’s record high water levels. Andrew Kercher of the Port Huron Museum tells WPHM the work was completed just in time to reopen for the Huron’s centennial anniversary…www.wsaq.com
Comments / 0