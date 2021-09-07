CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

By Alek Korab
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egDng_0boc1Xl500
Shutterstock

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

1

You May Feel Severe Fatigue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTjmr_0boc1Xl500
iStock

Long COVID is "a very bizarre disease, and it affects you in waves," says Paul Garner, professor at the Centre for Evidence Synthesis in Global Health and coordinating editor of the Cochran Infectious Disease Group. He's a long hauler himself. "It's like being battered and you are repeatedly battered over a period of time. And then that was my first two months and the subsequent four months really has been lesser episodes, but still very fatigued." This fatigue can leave many bed-ridden, or make it difficult to do simple chores, or just make your whole body shut down. And it's not just being fatigued. "It is clearly a wide spectrum of conditions and complaints."

2

You May Have a Hard Time Doing Simple Physical Tasks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdRwp_0boc1Xl500
Shutterstock

"For me, for four months, I was struggling to open the freezer doors and loading the dishwasher," said Nisreen Alwan, associate professor in public health at the University of Southampton who had COVID. "And you feel like you've recovered and he started doing these things on it and it starts all over again. That expectation and the anxiety about the recovery is a big feature."

3

You May Get "Brain Fog"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7Wjx_0boc1Xl500
Shutterstock

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has mentioned brain fog, including "an inability to concentrate," as a common Long COVID symptom. "Partly you're muddled in your own head. You can't read things very well," says Garner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpXnE_0boc1Xl500
Shutterstock

Symptoms can "include kind of the classical cough, breathlessness of muscle and body aches. But other things like there's this distinctive chest heaviness or pressure that some people, including me, feel," says Alwan, "which is quite, quite concerning. And other things like skin rashes, palpitations, which I felt as well, fever, headache, diarrhea, pins, and needles, a skin rash…."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDt31_0boc1Xl500
Shutterstock

"A very, very common feature is the fluctuation or the relapsing," says Alwan. "You feel you've recovered. And that's my personal experience as well. So many times I feel I recovered and then it hits you back and it's kind of constant cycle of disappointment. Not just to you, but to the people around you. And everybody's like really wanting you to recover, whether it's your family, friends and your people at work because what's happening is, people going back to work a bit and then having to be off sick again, unable to do their daily tasks and chores."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTlHq_0boc1Xl500
iStock

"The initial anxiety was I'm only going to die," says Alwan. "And you would go through those first two weeks thinking about that and focusing on your breathing. It's like, why am I not getting better? You know, two weeks, I'm still there."Many have not recovered after a year and a half. "What happens is then you learn your patterns and you learn what actually brings on this other exhaustion and you learn what brings on the other symptoms as well. And you're trying to avoid these things."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0JVy_0boc1Xl500
Shutterstock

A new study "said vaccinations are massively reducing the chances of people getting long COVID," according to Dr. John Campbell, a British virus expert. "Firstly, by reducing the risk of any symptoms by eight to 10 fold, so eight to 10 times less likely to get the virus in the first place. And if you do get it, you're about 50%, 47% less likely. So altogether it is quite a good level of protection." If you think you have Long COVID, talk to your doctor and get vaccinated ASAP; if you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear an N95 face mask, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 62

Just me
2d ago

How do you explain the millions that have had covid and didn’t die or get hospitalized? My kids working this whole time all had it with their husbands and my grandson 12 years old, their friends and coworkers . The one person I k ow that died was near dead from his bad health conditions. I know a person with end stage cancer that got it was hospitalized received treatments and is out and her son with asthma , obese and diabetic was in the hospital for a few days with supplemental oxygen, not vented, treated with steroids and antibiotics and is out. Just saying there are two very different narratives being talked about..

Reply(8)
14
Phillip Horton
2d ago

I had COVID before they claims it was here. Lost my sense of smell. It was like a flu. They refused to give me an antibody test. They want the worst possible news at all times. I have several vaccinated friends immediately have stroke,another heart attack. Jabs are extremely dangerous and they know it. That’s why we aren’t allowed to sue them!

Reply(4)
14
Heather Barrett
2d ago

I don't know if you understand how the vaccine works but it can exhaust your body because it continuously makes antibodies to search out the illness. With the monoclonal treatment which you can actually get after you test positive or before you get it if you're in a room full of people with it and it's been tested and given and it works very very well it goes in and it eliminates covid-19 on its way through and cures you of it literally it also gives you immunity for a year or longer they're finding so they thought it was six to eight months now they're finding out it's way longer. More then a year. Without having to keep making more antibodies and exhausting your immune system.. we have a monoclonal site in every county and it has saved thousands and thousands of lives everyday.

Reply(6)
5
Related
EatThis

The Worst Eating Habits Americans Need To Avoid Now, Say Dietitians

Some say it takes 60 days to break a habit, and we all know exactly which ones come to mind when we think of the habits we'd like to break. Whether it's a habit that has to do with your fitness routine, how much time you spend on your phone, or perhaps some pesky eating habits, we all have the power to break them if that's what we truly wish.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Simple Ways to Avoid Dementia, According to Doctors

The brain is an incredibly complex machine that is, ironically, beyond our full understanding. So are many diseases of the brain, like dementia, an umbrella term for several neurological diseases that include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Dementia is mysterious, progressive and currently has no cure. But research has begun to shed light on how the risk of developing dementia may be reduced, via some easy lifestyle changes that can make you healthier and happier at any age. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Weight Gain, Says Dietitian

Compared to 60 or even just 50 years ago, Americans burn fewer calories every day through movement and consume more calories. The result? Over 42% of Americans were obese in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's 12% more than it was just 18 years earlier.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Paul Garner
New York Post

The 5 ways your nails may reveal if you’ve had COVID

You could find out if you’ve previously had Covid by looking at your nails, experts suggest. A handful of strange changes in the finger and toe nails have been documented over the course of the pandemic. Experts say nails are similar to the skin in that they can give clues...
SKIN CARE
Tyla

Doctor Explains Why Women Should Never Pee In The Shower

Shower pee-ers, where are you? We know you walk among us. If anything, it might be easier to ask who doesn’t pee in the shower, as a survey by Shape magazine found a whopping 80 per cent of us have made our shower water a little more golden. But one...
HEALTH
PennLive.com

After you’ve had COVID-19, how long does immunity last?

After testing positive for COVID-19, most people have detectable antibodies. But experts say the protection they get after having the virus is still less than when people get vaccinated. Here is a breakdown of how this works, especially as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the nation. Does a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bmj#British#Asap#N95
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.
FLORIDA STATE
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This Could End the Pandemic in Just Two Months

The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life. Read on for 5 essential points from Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theadvocate.com

Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

10 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Right Now

In early 2021, it seemed that the bright light at the end of the tunnel was finally here. Vaccines were available and effective, and life was finally en route to get back to normal. Except, that wasn't really the case. Many are now vaccinated, but there's also a lot of people that aren't, and as dangerous COVID-19 virus mutations continue to spread, a return to normal still feels pretty far off, and frustration levels remain high. As many of us try to find a balance between living life carefully and also having a life, we're being forced to ask ourselves what of our favorite activities remain off limits, and what may be acceptable to do once again — with some careful modifications. Read on for 10 of the riskiest places to go right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
TAMPA, FL
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy