Police investigate homophobic assault at knifepoint in Madrid

By Sam Jones in Madrid
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRteo_0boc0s4100
People during a Pride parade in Madrid in 2020. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

Police in Madrid are investigating a vicious homophobic attack in which eight hooded men forced their way into the home of a young gay man, held him down at knifepoint and carved the word “faggot” into one of his buttocks.

The assault, which took place in the central Madrid neighbourhood of Malasaña on Sunday afternoon, came two months after the murder of Samuel Luiz , a 24-year-old gay man who was beaten to death while out with friends in the Galician city of A Coruña. The killing sparked nationwide revulsion and protests, and led to calls for action to tackle hate speech and protect LGBTI people.

A Policía Nacional spokesman said investigations were continuing into the Madrid attack, which happened at 5.15pm on Sunday.

“The 20-year-old victim was entering his home when eight people – whose faces were covered with hoods and hats – managed to force their way into his hallway,” he said.

“They insulted him, threatened him with a knife, and cut him on the lower lip and on the buttock.”

The spokesman added: “The investigation is focusing on CCTV footage and on finding witnesses in order to identify the alleged attackers.”

The attack was condemned by politicians from all parties. Spain’s Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said there was no room for such hatred.

“I condemn this homophobic attack most vehemently,” he tweeted . “We won’t stand for it and we’ll keep working for an open and diverse country where no one is scared to be who they are, and in which we can all live safely and freely.”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida of the conservative People’s party (PP), called for the attackers to face “the full weight of the law” and said his administration was committed to eradicating “any kind of homophobic behaviour”.

But the mayor rounded on those who have suggested that the rhetoric of the far-right Vox party – which helped his coalition administration into power – was responsible for an increasingly anti-LGBTI climate. Vox has opposed institutional declarations of support for LGBTI rights in Madrid, Catalonia and Valencia, and criticised the decision to fly the rainbow flag from Madrid city hall during Pride celebrations.

In an interview with Cadena Ser radio on Monday night , Martínez-Almeida said: “I think equating Vox’s message with what happened on the streets of Madrid yesterday is perhaps excessive … Claiming that Vox and its messages could have led to something as barbaric as [Sunday’s attack] … is a very unfair comparison.”

Rocío Monasterio, Vox’s leader in the Madrid regional parliament, said the party also condemned the “alleged attack” and insisted no one should be assaulted because of their sexual orientation.

However, Martínez-Almeida and Monasterio’s words were rejected by Spain’s State Federation of Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals . The organisation said it had spent months warning that “hate speech leads to attacks on the LGBTI collective”, adding: “In the face of an extreme LGBTI-phobic attack such as the one in Madrid, it is unjustifiable for a state representative of the PP to legitimise the hate speech from Vox that fuels this escalation. We have to be unequivocal when it comes to hatred. It can never be fuelled nor justified.”

A study published last year by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights found that 41% of those surveyed in Spain had experienced some form of harassment for being LGBTI in the previous 12 months. It also found 32% of respondents in Spain often or always avoided certain places or locations for fear of being assaulted, threatened or harassed due to being LGBTI.

