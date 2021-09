‘You just suddenly need to go’ (posed by model). Photograph: Marco Bottigelli/Getty Images

Why do many of us have the tendency to want, or need, to pee when we hear running water? Is this equal between female and male, and does age affect the phenomenon? David Cockayne, Cheshire

