BRENTWOOD — Roger Brunelle is keeping a close eye on the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate and could face a House vote next month. As political director and president of the Painters and Allied Trades District Council No. 35, passage of the bill could have a big impact on the union’s members and the hundreds of apprentices who are learning critical trade skills at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Training Center in Brentwood.

BRENTWOOD, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO