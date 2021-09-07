CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly accused of battery on movie set

By Troy L. Smith, Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Rapper-turned-actor and now director Machine Gun Kelly has been accused of battery by a parking lot attendant in Los Angeles. The alleged incident occurred on the set of “Good Mourning with a U,” the film MGK, real name Colson Baker, is co-directing with friend and musician Mod Sun. According to TMZ, a parking attendant filed a police report saying MGK shoved him in the chest after the musician/actor became upset while waiting a lengthy amount of time for his car.

www.cleveland.com

