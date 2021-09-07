CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait Until Tomorrow

The rise in 10-year benchmark yields stands out. The US 10-year yield is up to four basis points to 1.36%, while European yields are 3-5 bp higher. Australia, where the central bank indicated it would proceed with its tapering plans, saw no change in their benchmark, and its two-year yield remained a little below zero. Equity markets are mixed. The MSCI Asia Pacific has been up for the past seven sessions, struggled today, though Japanese and Chinese markets advanced by more than 1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose for the sixth time of the past seven sessions. Europe's Dow Jones STOXX 600 is paring yesterday's gains, and US futures are posting small gains. The dollar is mostly higher, and the dollar-bloc currencies are the heaviest, off 0.2%-0.35% through the European morning. The Scandis are posting small gains, while the euro straddles unchanged levels and the yen is slightly softer. Emerging market currencies are mostly lower, and the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is lower to extended yesterday's loss. Gold is lower for the second session after rallying 1% before the weekend. October WTI lost 1% before the weekend and is still heavy today, but it remains with the range set last Thursday (~$69.00-$70.55). China's iron ore prices slumped for a sixth session, while Singapore's contract rose 4% after sliding 8.3% yesterday. Copper is off slightly more than 1%.

