CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Video Shows Anti-Vaxxers Pelting Justin Trudeau With Gravel on Campaign Stop

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anti-vaccine protesters aren’t renowned for having reasoned arguments—but chucking rocks at people is a bit much even for them. One of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign stops was disrupted Monday evening when anti-vaccine protesters hurled gravel at the PM. Video posted by CBC reporter Sarah Sears showed the stones being thrown at Trudeau as he tried to get back on his campaign bus in London, Ontario. According to The Washington Post, Trudeau later told reporters that the rocks “might have” hit his shoulder, but added: “There was little bits of gravel... It’s no big deal.” Earlier in the day, Trudeau criticized “anti-vaxxer mobs” who had caused ugly scenes at several of his events before the gravel incident.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Justin Trudeau Snaps at Anti-Vaxxer Who Made Sexist Insult About His Wife

In the midst of his election campaign, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau told off a man who reportedly called his wife a derogatory slur. The heckler was outside Global News’ station in Burnaby, British Columbia, where Trudeau was preparing to be interviewed by anchor Neetu Garcha. Video footage posted by Global...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Trudeau Slams Anti-Vaxx Protester Who Called His Wife a ‘Whore’

A protester called Sophie Grégoire Trudeau a “whore” and Justin Trudeau “fucking chicken shit” at an outdoor interview on the Canadian prime minister’s campaign trail on Monday. Trudeau, who was preparing for a media interview on the scene, pulled down his mask and replied, “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?”
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Narcity

Maxime Bernier Just Called Trudeau A 'Fascist Psychopath' For Dragging Anti-Vaxxers

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has called out Justin Trudeau for his comments about "anti-vaxxers" and he's not holding back. On September 1, Bernier tweeted a video of the prime minister at a campaign stop in Ontario a day earlier. In the clip, Trudeau can be heard referring to those who refuse to get vaccinated as "those people."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Narcity

Justin Trudeau Totally Roasted A Vulgar Protester Who Tried To Disrupt His Interview

While campaigning in B.C. a week before election day, Justin Trudeau shot back at a protester who tried to crash his interview. Trudeau was getting ready to speak with a reporter outside of a Global News station in Burnaby on September 13 when protesters across the parking lot started blasting loud music and shouted at him using vulgar language.
SOCIETY
The Week

Protesters hit Canada's Trudeau with 'little bits of gravel' after he criticized 'anti-vaxxer mobs'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hit by little rocks Monday night as a crowd of protesters gathered around his campaign bus after an event in London, Ontario, about 120 miles southwest of Toronto. Trudeau last month called a snap election for Sept. 20, and his campaign has had several run-ins with angry opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Trudeau told reporters Monday night that his shoulder "might have" been hit by "little bits of gravel," adding, "It's no big deal."
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravel#Anti#Protest Riot#Canadian#Cbc#The Washington Post
Telegraph

Justin Trudeau lashes out at heckler who yelled sexist slur about his wife

Justin Trudeau lashed out at a heckler who made a sexist slur about his wife as he faced more angry protesters on the campaign trail on Monday. The Canadian prime minister has encountered vocal opposition over his vaccine mandates as he traverses the country ahead of the snap election he called for September 20.
POLITICS
investing.com

In tense campaign, Canada's Trudeau defends snapping at protester

RICHMOND, British Columbia (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday defended his decision to shout at a protester who insulted his wife, Sophie Gregoire, as an increasingly tense election race entered its final days. Trudeau, who has been heckled repeatedly by people protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations (https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-opposition-chief-lashes-partying-pm-trudeau-election-race-tightens-2021-09-13) and...
AMERICAS
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
kfgo.com

Canada opposition chief lashes “partying” PM Trudeau as election race tightens

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s opposition Conservatives, facing possible election defeat, on Monday stepped up his attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, portraying him as a scandal-hit party goer obsessed with keeping power. Recent polls show Trudeau’s ruling Liberals have recovered from early setbacks and could eke out...
POLITICS
Public Radio International PRI

Justin Trudeau’s risky election gamble

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called snap elections this year, it seemed like a safe gamble. He had done relatively well containing COVID-19 and the country was starting to open up. But Trudeau's center-left Liberal Party's lead has vanished and it is now neck and neck in the polls with the center-right Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole. James Yan discussed the Canadian election on the Intelligence, a podcast from the Economist.
ELECTIONS
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy