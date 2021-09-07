COVID closes California rural schools as Delta variant spreads
Just weeks after schools reopened for the school year, some rural California campuses are closing temporarily to stop COVID outbreaks from spreading among students and staff. This week, at least five schools were closed to tamp down high COVID infection rates, with more planning to close next week. Others are waiting to see if the Labor Day weekend will reduce the COVID rates on their campuses, according to Patricia Gunderson, Lassen County superintendent of schools.www.smdailyjournal.com
