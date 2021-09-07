Michael K Williams posts 'don't cry for me' on Instagram before death

Talk of a sequel to Twins, still titled Triplets, has once again emerged, this time with director Ivan Reitman and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito teaming up with comedian Tracy Morgan. Much like the 1988 original, the film will see Schwarzenegger and DeVito starring as unlikely twin brothers, only for a surprise third brother (Morgan) to make himself known. Deadline brings word of the new version of the sequel, written by scribes Dylan Dawson & Lucas Kavner, which is currently seeking financing at the Toronto Film Festival market. Reitman will return as director, marking his first time behind the camera since 2014's Draft Day.
