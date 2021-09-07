CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nigeria central bank worried about dollar supply not FX valuation -official

ABUJA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank is worried about boosting dollar supply on the currency market and not valuation of the naira, its director of monetary policy Hassan Mahmud said on Tuesday.

“We are not really bothered much about valuation. What we are worried about is the supply side and the confidence in the system,” Mahmud told a virtual investor conference. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls as U.S. inflation optimism fizzles out

* Bolsonaro seen as risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline * SoftBank renews LatAm bet, to launch $3 bln investment fund (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday after tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data left questions about the Federal Reserve's next move, with Brazil's real leading declines in the region. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.5%, with Brazil's real down 0.6% against the dollar. While prospects of further interest rate hikes in Brazil lend some support, tensions ahead of elections next year are weighing on the real and companies have cited political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro as a new risk factor for initial public offerings. Last week, pro-Bolsonaro marches took place across the country, with the president calling on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down and said he would no longer comply with his rulings. He later sought to smooth over the relationship. "In Brazil, the focus will stay on politics and more specifically on whether the truce between the president and the Supreme Court will be a lasting one," said economists at Deutsche Bank. Brazil's central bank is likely to intervene in the currency market due to seasonal demand for dollars concentrated near the end of the year, its chief Roberto Campos Neto said. Meanwhile, Japan's SoftBank Group renewed its LatAm bet, launching a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in the region. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, fell up to 0.4% as data showed underlying U.S. consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in six months, creating uncertainty about the Fed's stance on stimulus tapering. "While the inflation numbers might be the start of some 'relief' and positive for high beta/risk currencies, we think the market will need to get through the Fed meeting first before it can break 'free'," strategists at TD Securities said. Mexico's peso retreated further from four-week highs, down 0.2%. The currency, which has largely been on an upward trend, has gained 2.5% over the last 12 sessions. Ratings agency Fitch on Monday warned that Mexico's weakening governance is raising credit uncertainties, citing energy, utilities, infrastructure and financial institutions as the most affected. Among stocks, Brazil's BTG Pactual jumped almost 3% on a report that Singapore's state investor GIC Pte Ltd is investing $421 million into the lender's private equity fund that controls fiber optic company V.tal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1295.71 -0.45 MSCI LatAm 2412.39 -0.53 Brazil Bovespa 116579.75 0.15 Mexico IPC 51821.67 0.63 Chile IPSA 4409.79 0.19 Argentina MerVal 78637.47 -1.784 Colombia COLCAP 1307.57 -0.37 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2534 -0.59 Mexico peso 19.9113 -0.23 Chile peso 783.9 0.05 Colombia peso 3821.74 0.17 Peru sol 4.0951 0.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.2100 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 179.5 0.84 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Rosalba O'Brien)
BUSINESS
Reuters

China c.bank rolls over medium-term loans, rate unchanged for 17th month

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Wednesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 17th month in a row. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 600 billion yuan ($93.19 billion) worth of one-year medium-term...
WORLD
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Calmer waters heading into a big week for central banks

US inflation ultimately had a very short-lived impact on the dollar, which found fresh support from shaky risk sentiment yesterday. Markets may however be cementing their view that Fed tapering will be delayed heading into next week's meeting, which may allow for a rangebound (and possibly mildly dollar-negative) environment in the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Sweden's central bank governor talks crypto collapse: Bitcoin is like 'trading in stamps'

(Kitco News) A new warning of a potential crypto collapse comes from Sweden's central bank governor, who compared trading bitcoin to "trading in stamps." "Private money usually collapses sooner or later," Sweden's Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said at a Swedish banking conference last week. "And sure, you can get rich by trading in bitcoin, but it's comparable to trading in stamps."
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Nigeria's CBDC 'a Safer Option' Than Privately Issued Cryptocurrencies: Central Bank Official

As part of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s digital currency charm offensive, Folashodun Shonubi, the institution’s deputy governor, has claimed that the country’s upcoming central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be a “safer option from privately issued cryptocurrency.”. Payment System Stability. In addition, the CBN’s digital currency — also...
WORLD
Economy
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields await U.S. inflation

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields hovered near two-month highs on Tuesday, with the focus on a U.S. inflation print due later in the day. The data, due at 1230 GMT, will be watched closely before next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. It is expected to show consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, down from 0.5% in July, according to a Reuters poll.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

French Central Bank Raises Growth Outlook as Economy Booms

PARIS (Reuters) - France's economy is recovering more quickly than expected this year as the COVID-19 crisis wanes, the central bank said on Monday, raising its growth outlook for this year. The euro zone's second-biggest economy is on course to grow 6.3% this year, the Bank of France said in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,798/oz - technicals. * U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data that could offer cues on the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper stimulus measures meant to aid economic recovery from the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish factory output and current account disappoint

ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial output rose 8.7% annually in July, much less than forecast after a recent strong rebound, while the current account deficit was wider than expected, data showed on Monday, fuelling speculation about the timing of possible rate cuts. The disappointing data came after a...
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

Turkey’s current account deficit seen at $570 million in July: Reuters poll

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s current account is expected to record a relatively small deficit of $570 million in July due largely to a partial recovery in tourism revenues, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. For the full year, the median estimate of 11 economists was a $20 billion deficit, with...
WORLD
hot96.com

Get on with implementing Basel capital rules, says Bank of England

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said on Monday that international regulators should get on with implementing the final elements of new global bank capital rules, though the BoE is facing “challenges” in setting out by year end its own proposals for doing this. “We should get on and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields creep up as ECB relief fades

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Government borrowing costs across the euro area were slightly higher on Monday, with relief over a slowdown in the pace of European Central Bank purchases now in the past. Bond yields across the currency bloc fell sharply, pushing prices up, after the ECB on Thursday...
BUSINESS
pymnts

BIS Official Urges Central Banks to Adopt Digital Currency

The head of the Bank for International Settlements’ Innovation Hub has a message for the world’s central banks: get on the digital currency train or get left behind. According to Reuters, Benoit Coeure, a former European Central Bank official, made the remarks Friday (Sept. 10), warning that central banks are at risk of falling behind initiatives like the ones undertaken by Facebook and its stablecoin.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

India's Central Bank RBI Still Has 'Serious Concerns' About Cryptocurrency

The governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, has once again expressed concerns regarding the impact of cryptocurrencies on India’s financial stability. The Indian government is currently awaiting the Cabinet to take up the crypto bill. However, the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), still has major concerns about cryptocurrencies. Governor Shaktikanta Das reportedly said Wednesday:
WORLD
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as global growth worry offsets BoC decision

(Adds details on activity, updates prices) * Canadian dollar dips 0.2% against greenback * Touches weakest level since Aug. 23 at 1.2761 * Bank of Canada leaves key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its weakest level in more than two weeks against the greenback on Wednesday, as investors worried that the global economic outlook is deteriorating even as the Bank of Canada looked past a soft patch in the domestic economy. Wall Street dipped on concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow economic recovery, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies. "Growth forecasts globally are being revised lower while at the same time inflation is now expected to potentially settle at a higher level," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "That's a challenging backdrop for risk assets and also for cyclical currencies, including the Canadian dollar." The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2675 to the greenback, or 78.90 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Aug. 23 at 1.2761. "It's really driven by what we are seeing with respect to the U.S. dollar and macro factors predominantly as opposed to anything with respect to the Bank of Canada or the upcoming election," Rai said. The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.25%, as expected. It sees the economy strengthening in the second half of 2021 after shrinking in the second quarter, although a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and ongoing supply bottlenecks could weigh on the recovery. Canadians go to the polls on Sept. 20 in an election that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called two years early, seeking to turn public approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic into a new, four-year mandate. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 2.9 basis points to 1.198%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

