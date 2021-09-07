CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB power rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers regain top spot over the San Francisco Giants

By Scott Boeck, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Despite losing the final regular-season matchup against their rival San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers regained the top spot in USA TODAY's MLB Power Rankings.

The Dodgers, winners of nine of their last 13 games, returned to first place in the National League West briefly last week for the first time since April 28.

The Giants, who have lost six of their last 11 games, have won the series against the Dodgers, 10-9, and own any tiebreaker against the Dodgers.

With four weeks remaining in the season, the two will battle for first place, but will have all but clinched a postseason ticket.

How the rest of the league fared out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGOxo_0bobzGtc00
Walker Buehler looks out during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Estrada, USA TODAY Sports

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

  • Dodgers lose season series to Giants: 9 wins, 10 losses. +2 run differential.

2. San Francisco Giants (-1)

  • Giants own any tiebreaker with Dodgers after winning final regular-season matchup against rivals.

3. Tampa Bay Rays (–)

  • AL East leaders play the Tigers seven times in the next two weeks.

4. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

  • Shortstop Willy Adames heads to the IL with a quad issue.

5. Houston Astros (-1)

  • Alex Bregman had a hit in eight of his first nine games off the injured list.

6. Chicago White Sox (+1)

  • Run differential (+136) is fifth best in baseball.

7. New York Yankees (-1)

  • Lefty Jordan Montgomery has a 1.50 ERA over his last seven starts.

8. Boston Red Sox (+1)

  • Chris Sale is 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA after four starts since recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (+3)

  • Four-game series against Yankees beginning Monday could determine their playoff hopes.

10. Oakland Athletics (–)

  • The struggling A’s have lost 14 of 20 after winning 12 of the previous 15.

T-11. Atlanta Braves (-3)

  • Ozzie Albies sets career high with 25th home run of the season.

T-11. San Diego Padres (+2)

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. keeping the Padres in the NL wild-card hunt.

T-11. Seattle Mariners (+3)

  • Seattle travels to Houston for a pivotal three-game series against the Astros.

14. Cincinnati Reds (-3)

  • The Reds lost have lost four straight series' and begin a nine-game road trip.

15. St. Louis Cardinals (+1)

  • Host the Reds this weekend for crucial three-game series.

16. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

  • Bryce Harper joins the conversation for NL MVP.

17. New York Mets (+1)

  • Javy Baez on fire to start September, going 7-for-18 with two HR in five games.

18. Cleveland (-1)

  • Cleveland has homered in 19 consecutive games -- tying a franchise record.

19. Los Angeles Angels (–)

  • Team has sat at .500 26 times this season.

20. Detroit Tigers (–)

  • Catcher Eric Haase, 28, enjoying breakout season.

21. Colorado Rockies (+1)

  • Larry Walker Watch Party scheduled for his Hall of Fame induction on Wednesday.

22. Kansas City Royals (-1)

  • Salvador Perez (41 HR through Sunday) chasing Jorge Soler's club record of 47.

23. Chicago Cubs (+3)

  • Frank Schwindel (10 homers in 32 games) is the highlight of the Cubs' season.

24. Minnesota Twins (-1)

  • On pace to go from first place in 2020 to last in the AL Central.

25. Miami Marlins (-1)

  • The Marlins added two more dates (Oct. 1-2) to don their Sugar Kings uniforms.

26. Washington Nationals (-1)

  • The sinking Nats are on pace for their worst season since 2010.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

  • The Pirates are the only team in the majors without a passed ball this season.

28. Texas Rangers (–)

  • Texas is 17-51 (.250) on the road this season, fewest wins and lowest win percentage in baseball.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

  • Manager Torey Lovullo on the hot seat heading into the winter.

30. Baltimore Orioles (–)

  • Cedric Mullins 30/30 watch: 25 HR, 26 SB through Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers regain top spot over the San Francisco Giants

ESPN

Is Los Angeles Dodgers righty Max Scherzer the best MLB trade deadline pitching pickup ever?

In the 35 years since Major League Baseball pushed the trade deadline back to the end of July, never has a pitcher so thoroughly dominated his first seven starts with a new team as Max Scherzer has for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past five weeks. The Dodgers already were the most talented team in baseball before the deal with the Washington Nationals. For them to get Scherzer, not to mention Trea Turner, was showing off. For them to get this version of Scherzer is just felonious.
MLB
vavel.com

Runs and highlights: los Angeles Dodgers 1-2 St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2021

The eighth inning also goes without any team hurting their opponent; in the ninth, the Dodgers will have their last chance to react and avoid another loss to the Cardinals. Tyler O'Neil is struck out by Tony Gonsolin, and Nolan Arenado is ruled out after hitting a one-out roller that Trea Turner sends to first base.
MLB
