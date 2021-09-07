CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jim Henson's London home gets historical blue plaque on 85th birthday

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3Fd9_0bobzE8A00
Jim Henson's former home in Hampstead, Britain, is near the former Jim Henson's Creature Shop, where he created many of his puppets. Photo courtesy English Heritage

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- On what would have been his 85th birthday, the late Jim Henson -- creator of The Muppets and other children's programming -- was awarded an English Heritage blue plaque in his former London home on Tuesday.

The puppeteer, who also created Fraggle Rock and developed the films The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, bought his Hampstead home on 50 Downshire Hill in 1979. Tuesday, the charity English Heritage announced the blue plaque, which in Britain is a historical marker that denotes a location linked to a famous person, event or site.

Henson's former home is near the former Jim Henson's Creature Shop, where he created many of his puppets. Hampstead is an area of Greater London.

"We are delighted to recognize his connection to London with an English Heritage blue plaque," Blue Plaques Historian Dr. Rebecca Preston said in a statement Tuesday. "The immense body of work that he created and awards that he won are even more impressive considering his untimely death at the age of just 53."

Henson moved to London to create The Muppet Show and chose to stay because he was impressed by Britain's artists and performers, his son Brian told English Heritage.

"It's an honor to have Jim Henson's British home recognized with a blue plaque, knowing that he so admired and respected the talent in London and that this is the place he called home when creating some of his most memorable productions," Henson's son said in a statement.

Born in Mississippi in 1936, Henson explored art throughout his childhood and answered a job listing for a puppeteer at 17 and relocated to Washington, D.C. He studied graphic design and theater at the University of Maryland, where he met future wife Jane Nebel.

In 1976, The Muppet Show was filmed at Britain's Elstree Studios and became popular in more than 100 countries.

Henson died of septic shock in New York City in 1990. Programs that he influenced, such as The Muppets and Sesame Street, still air today and Brian Henson is chairman of the board at The Jim Henson Company.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Jim Henson's Former London Home Just Got a Very Special Honor

"The Muppets" are now an official part of London history. In honor of what would have been "Muppets" creator Jim Henson's 85th birthday, English Heritage — a charitable organization that manages historic monuments around England — placed one of its famous blue plaques on the puppeteer's former north London home this week.
WORLD
BBC

Blue plaque: What is a blue plaque? And who gets them?

A blue plaque has been unveiled at the old home of the Muppets creator Jim Henson. The Muppets was a hugely popular comedy show in the 1970s and 1980s which starred Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. They went onto make some big films that you might have seen like Muppets Most Wanted.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Henson
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Kenan Thompson
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaques#Blue Plaque#Puppets#Labyrinth#Creature Shop#The Muppet Show#English Heritage#British#Elstree Studios#The Jim Henson Company
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp stuns fans in sheer top – and looks incredible

Louise Redknapp ensured she took centre stage when she attended a movie premiere in London on Monday night. The 46-year-old looked stunning for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie screening, wearing a sheer black top teamed with smart black shorts and red knee-high boots. Louise finished off the fashionable ensemble with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kill Bill Actor and Martial Arts Legend Sonny Chiba Dead at 82

Film fans are mourning the loss of an iconic action star. Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died Thursday, Aug. 19 from COVID-19 complications at age 82, according to his management team. In addition to roles in such Hollywood films as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill saga, the performer was also known for numerous Japanese martial arts movies dating back to the early 1960s.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

Whoopi's Met Gala dress not meant for taxi rides

Whoopi Goldberg jokes that getting dressed for the Met Gala was "me laughing a lot, going 'really?’" (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/78da99fadee64a45929cb5041dac9b2c.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
180K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy