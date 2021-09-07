CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Horn, IA

Irene Larsen Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 8 days ago
Irene Marie Larsen, the daughter of Peter and Lydia (Faaborg) Rasmussen, was born on January 9, 1925, in rural Audubon, Iowa. She attended Exira (Iowa) Public Schools, and graduated with the Exira High School Class of 1942. Irene received her teaching certificate from the University of Northern Iowa and, in 1943, began teaching at Gates Country School, located north of Atlantic, Iowa.

On October 10, 1943, Irene married Wendell Allan Larsen in Maryville, Missouri. The couple first made their home near Brayton, Iowa, and later farmed near Elk Horn, Iowa. In 1948, they purchased the feed and produce store in Elk Horn and moved into town. During this time, Irene taught Junior High school in Exira, and then was a preschool teacher with Miss & Master Preschool in Elk Horn for many years.

Following Wendell’s death on June 23, 2011, in Omaha, Nebraska, Irene remained in her home until August 2015, when she became a resident of the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.

Irene was a member of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. She and Wendell enjoyed camping with their young children, and in later years, they loved to travel south for the winter in their camper. Irene liked to spend time sewing, crocheting, and painting.

Irene M. Larsen died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, Iowa. She had reached the age of 96 years, 7 months, and 24 days.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wendell Allan Larsen. She is lovingly survived by two daughters, Angela (Dennis) Hemminger of Blair, Nebraska, and Lynda Martin of Exira, Iowa; one son, Eugene Larsen of Exira, Iowa; two sisters, Harriet Campbell of Audubon, Iowa, and Shirley (Martin) Nelson of Elk Horn, Iowa; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Irene will be Wednesday, September 8th at 1:00 PM at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 AM. Masks are recommended and will be available. Burial will be at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.

