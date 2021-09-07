CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baseball Hall of Fame 2021: Preview, Viewing Info for Induction Ceremony

By Maurice Bobb, @ReeseReport
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the year 2021, four players from the class of 2020 will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Wednesday's ceremony will include Derek Jeter, who was named on 396 of 397 ballots and just missed being elected unanimously by one vote. One more vote and he would have matched the feat of former teammate Mariano Rivera, who is the only unanimous Hall of Fame selection.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Rivera
Person
Ted Simmons
Person
Larry Walker
Person
Marvin Miller
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Derek Jeter
thefocus.news

Who is Derek Jeter's wife? Player enters Hall Of Fame

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame after being elected in 2020. It’s likely his wife, Hannah, will be at the ceremony, so here’s everything we know about the Yankee wife. Covid has delayed everything around the globe: film and TV,...
BASEBALL
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball Players#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#St Louis Cardinals#Cooperstown#Gold Gloves#Major League Baseball#The New York Post
NJ.com

What Yankees great Derek Jeter did to avoid crying in Hall of Fame speech

Bernie Williams tells a story that Derek Jeter was like a sponge trying to learn from veteran teammates during their early days with the Yankees. All these years later, after 20 glorious seasons, five World Series championships, seven American League pennants, 3,465 hits, Hall of Fame election almost unanimously and a year of waiting for induction due to COVID, Jeter still was watching and learning Wednesday as he waited to make his speech.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX21News.com

Larry Walker becomes first Rockies player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Colorado Rockies legend Larry Walker is now officially in the Baseball Hall of Fame after a longer-than-expected wait caused by COVID-19. Walker, along with Ted Simmons, the late Marvin Miller, and Derek Jeter, were elected to Cooperstown in 2020 but the ceremony was delayed. They would have been inducted alongside members of the class of 2021, but there were no players elected.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Why don’t the Yankees put players in the best position to succeed?

Leading up to and in the wake of Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, fans have been sharing stories and articles about the Yankee Captain. Jeter’s modus operandi was his consistency, and many of the pieces I read mention that shortstop is the only position he ever played in the field. At the plate, his positioning was predictable as well. Out of the 2,747 MLB games he started, Jeter batted first or second in the order for 2,452 of them. In other words, he more or less occupied the same spot in the batting order in 90 percent of the games he played. That he had the same role in the field and at the plate undoubtedly helped Jeter establish the daily routines and habits that enabled him to succeed.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Derek Jeter’s teammates congratulate him on Hall of Fame induction

New York Yankees, Derek Jeter, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, World Series, Rauwshan McKenzie, Cooperstown. Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although baseball is getting back to normal, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures, so we will continue to do so throughout 2021. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLB
pitcherlist.com

The 8 Best MLB Moments from Monday

I don’t want to mislead anybody here, so I will take this opportunity to let you know that this article is going to be very Blue Jays centric. This is not because I am a fan. Joe Carter blasting a World Series-winning shot off of Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams in 1993 hurt me bad. At that point, the Blue Jays were the Yankees of the AL East right before the Yankees became the Yankees of the AL East. I wanted them to lose because they weren’t the Red Sox. So when I say that I will be spending a lot of “ink” on Toronto tonight, it’s because they are amazing.
NFL
wmleader.com

Toronto Blue Jays bash their way into postseason picture

Having won 14 of 16 games since Aug. 28, the Toronto Blue Jays have slugged their way into an American League wild-card spot and are set for a wild stretch run, entering Monday tied with the Boston Red Sox for the AL wild-card spots, a game ahead of the New York Yankees.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy