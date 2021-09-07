CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A stranger grabbed a young girl who was playing on the street.

By John Edwards
 8 days ago

After being punished, a man who grabbed a young child playing in the street was promptly released. When the child was alone, Steven Davies approached her, grabbed her, and groped her bottom. He hurried away when the six-year-old...

Rita Meyer
7d ago

why are the police protecting him by not publishing his photo. the public needs to know what he looks like.!!!

