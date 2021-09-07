A stranger grabbed a young girl who was playing on the street.

DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a man accused of attacking a 15-year-old girl and punching vehicles, the Davis Police Department said on Sunday. Jesse Reeves, 32, of Davis, was booked into the Yolo County Jail for felony child endangerment. Davis police said the incident happened Friday. A call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. about an individual acting erratically in the South Davis area. Witnesses said the man, later identified as Reeves, was walking in the middle of the street and punching cars. As officers were responding, more calls came in saying Reeves had pushed the teenage girl off of her bicycle and began assaulting her. Witnesses reportedly chased Reeves away before he could harm anyone else, police said. The girl suffered minor injuries in the attack. After identifying Reeves as the suspect, investigators obtained a search warrant for his downtown Davis home Sunday. He was arrested without incident. Davis police said they believe there may be more victims related to the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact them.

