Longer LK5 Pro 3D printer review & speed printing

There are many pros and cons to the era of working from home. More time to spend with a significant other means more time to get annoyed by a significant other; no commuting means a raft of unheard true crime podcasts (although that does also mean fewer adverts for various subscription programmes); no office means that the office must come to you.Part of this boundary shifting is the office printer. It would be uncivil to expect you to lug a 6ft-tall office leviathan into your living room just to make a few copies of a report, so an investment in...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO