PCM Volleyball Has First Road Conference Matchup at Greene County
PCM’s volleyball squad will have their first road Heart of Iowa Conference Matchup as they travel to undefeated Greene County. The Mustangs come into the match with a 5-9 record after finishing 1-4 in the BCLUW tournament. PCM’s only win in the tournament came in straight sets against Hudson. This will also be their third matchup against a Heart of Iowa Conference opponent. PCM currently stands at 1-1 on the season in conference play, with a win over Saydel and a loss to reigning conference champion Roland-Story. PCM played Greene County twice in 2020 and won both matches with one of those matches being in the Roland-Story tournament. Coach Mike Vittetoe tells KRLS Sports that he admires the positivity the team presents on the court.www.kniakrls.com
