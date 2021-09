Early Christmas shoppers have been warned against getting caught out by unexpected post-Brexit charges when buying gifts from the EU.Changes introduced on January 1 mean some UK consumers buying presents for family and friends from EU businesses may need to pay customs charges when their goods are delivered.Stocking fillers and other small items will not attract charges but HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) warned that people buying excise goods – tobacco or alcohol – or ordering luxury items or presents in consignments worth more than £135 will be affected.VAT will still apply on purchases made in consignments worth less than...

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO