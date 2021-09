Japanese indie collective Asobu are holding their second annual showcase today, showing off loads of delicious new indie games that I'll no doubt be stuffing onto my Steam wish list before the day is out. Last year's showcase yielded some great new finds on that front - I'm looking at you, Pull Stay - and with over 60 new games to sink your teeth into with this year's selection, I guarantee there'll be something to catch your eye this year as well. While some will no doubt be familiar faces - Eastward, Tangle Tower and Garden Story all feature in this year's line-up, for example - I've highlighted a bunch of my favourites below that have caught my eye.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO