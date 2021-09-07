Genius Sports Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Caesars Entertainment

Cook Islands, September 14, 2021 – Blockchain-based data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has formed a strategic partnership with D-VoiS, a major Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India. This partnership will ensure deployment of the Cirus Device to homeowners, as well as connectivity to the Cirus data platform. The Cirus Device - a Wifi Router that enables users to be compensated for the data they generate - is a pivotal solution that fulfils hardware requirements for the ISP and gives value back to the creator of the data - a first of its kind product offering.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO