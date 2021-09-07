Genius Sports Enters Multi-Year Agreement With Caesars Entertainment

The partnership is accelerated by a strategic investment by Shopify to develop innovative marketing solutions that help brands deepen customer relationships. Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, has announced a multi-year platform partnership with Shopify, the global commerce platform with more than 1.7 million merchants worldwide. Supported by a strategic investment in Yotpo by Shopify, the platform partnership will help accelerate Yotpo’s growth and product development, ultimately empowering merchants to better connect with their customers and grow their businesses through innovative marketing tools and solutions.
