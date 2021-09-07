Dorothy Hansen Obituary

Dorothy Vail Hansen, the daughter of Lyle B. and Elsie (Mosher) Holmes, was born March 14, 1924, at her parents’ home in West Liberty, Iowa and died September 5, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, Iowa at the age of 97 years, 5 months, and 22 days.

Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Episcopal Church in West Liberty. She attended West Liberty Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1941. Dorothy then attended Normal Training receiving her teaching certificate in 1942. In 1943, she enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa graduating in 1944. In September of 1944, she moved to Viola Center, Iowa where she taught Kindergarten at Viola Center School.

On July 15, 1945, she was united in marriage to Edward L. Hansen at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa. Four sons were born to this union. Dorothy was then a homemaker for several years raising their family. In 1967, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She taught for the Audubon and Exira Community School Districts for several years and later worked as the Librarian until she retired. Edward died June 12, 2007.

Dorothy was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon and served on the Church Council and the Women’s Circle. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation, served as president of the Audubon Federated Women and served as secretary and treasurer for the Audubon County Genealogy Society. Dorothy enjoyed spending time at the Good Neighbor Center in Audubon visiting with her friends. She was an avid reader and would often read several books a week. She loved to quilt and crochet and made every grandchild, great grandchild and great-great grandchild a baby and graduation afghan. But most of all she loved spending time with her family and playing her favorite card game Zion Check Rummy with them.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Edward L. Hansen; her grandson, Jeffrey Hansen; her granddaughter-in-law, Angie Hansen; her parents; her infant brother, Clark Holmes; her brother, Robert Holmes; and her brother-in-law, Emmert and wife Irene Hansen.

Survivors include her sons: Charles (Nancy) Hansen of Audubon, Iowa, Edward L. Jr. (Janet) Hansen of Apache Junction, Arizona, Robert (Connie) Hansen of Albert City, Iowa, and Jerry (Rosalie) Hansen of Red Oak, Iowa; her grandchildren: Eric (Pam) Hansen of Norfolk, Nebraska, Greg (Tricia) Hansen of San Antonio, Texas, Brent (Robin) Hansen of Kearney, Missouri, Marcy (Eric) Rist of Altoona, Iowa, Tina Valentine of South Korea, Sarah (Michael) Thomas of Greensboro, North Carolina, Matthew Hansen of Mason City, Iowa, Scott (Jeanne) Hansen of Charles City, Iowa, Jennifer (Alex) Smith of Prairie City, Kansas, Jon (Jan) Hansen of Panora, Iowa, and Paul (Annette) Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota; 31 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon with Pastor Dan Beattie officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The family will greet friends Friday morning September 10th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Honorary casket bearers will be: Tina Valentine, Marcy Rist, Sarah Thomas and Jennifer Smith. Casket bearers will be: Eric Hansen, Greg Hansen, Brent Hansen, Matthew Hansen, Scott Hansen, Jon Hansen and Paul Hansen.