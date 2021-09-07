CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Communications & Power Industries To Acquire ESSCO Business Of L3Harris For Undisclosed Sum

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vADOa_0bobxqIq00
  • Communications & Power Industries LLC (CPI) has agreed to acquire L3 ESSCO, Inc. (ESSCO) from an affiliate of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Massachusetts-based ESSCO manufactures metal space frame ground radomes that support various applications, including air defense, weather radar, air traffic control, and satellite telemetry and tracking.
  • The acquisition will combine ESSCO's capabilities in ground radomes with CPI's expertise in airborne and shipboard radomes, broadening CPI's existing product offering to include sophisticated radomes and structures manufactured from alternative materials.
  • The acquisition is to close before the end of the calendar year 2021.
  • Price Action: LHX shares closed lower by 1.01% at $231.74 on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Gaucho Group Holdings To Acquire Additional Real Estate Assets in Argentina in Non-Cash Transaction to Increase Shareholder Equity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced that its shareholders had approved the purchase of additional land holdings in Argentina in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.4 Million. The purchase price was determined from an evaluation of the real estate performed by an independent third-party.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Notable Solaredge Technologies Insider Makes $2.77 Million Sale

Meir Adest, VP And Core Technologies at Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Adest sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies at a price of $276.64 per share. The total transaction amounted to $2,768,505.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Communications Systems Is Trading Higher Today

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares are trading higher after the company declared a special dividend of $3.50 per share. Communications Systems' stock is currently up 32.58% to a price of $9.0. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 19.12 million, about 78484.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 24.36 thousand.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Benzinga

FedEx, Salesforce Collaborate On E-Commerce, Supply Chain Management

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) entered a new multi-year partnership to deliver fast and easy shipping, end-to-end e-commerce, and supply chain management. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The partnership integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with capabilities from FedEx and...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Healthcare operations developer symplr acquires communications platform Halo Health

Healthcare operations software developer symplr, with backing from Clearlake Capital Group and Charlesbank Capital Partners, announced today it is acquiring the clinical communications platform Halo Health. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Based in Houston, symplr offers a range of software services to its healthcare clients. These include...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Global VP - Operations Of Avnet Sold $125.07 Thousand In Stock

Elizabeth Mcmullen, Global VP - Operations at Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT), made a large insider sell on September 13, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet at a price of $38.47 per share. The total transaction amounted to $125,066.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CS Disco Selling Shareholders Offload $292M Stock Via Equity Offering

CS Disco Inc (NYSE: LAW) priced 5.5 million shares by selling shareholders at $53 per share to raise $291.5 million in a secondary public offering. The offer price implies a 0.4% discount to CS Disco's September 14 closing price of $53.23. The company's stock declined 7% yesterday, after the announcement about the stock sale.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Air Defense#L3harris Technologies#Weather Radar#L3 Essco#Lhx
Benzinga

AGCO Acquires Faromatics For Undisclosed Sum

AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) has acquired Farm Robotics and Automation S.L. (Faromatics), a precision livestock farming company, for undisclosed financial terms. Faromatics is the creator of ChickenBoy, a ceiling-suspended robot that monitors broiler chickens and helps farmers increase animal welfare and farm productivity. It also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify health, welfare, and farm equipment risks.
INDUSTRY
kfdi.com

Excel Industries in Hesston to be acquired by Stanley Black & Decker

Officials with Stanley Black & Decker have announced that the company has agreed to acquire Excel Industries in Hesston for $375 million. Excel is a designer and manufacturer of commercial and residential mowing and turf care equipment under the brand names Hustler and BigDog Mowers. The company has around 600 workers, and it serves around 1,400 active independent equipment dealer outlets.
HESSTON, KS
Benzinga

Group 1 Automotive To Acquire Prime Automotive For Undisclosed Sum

Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE: GPI) has agreed to acquire all the assets, including real estate, of Prime Automotive Group, headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts, for an undisclosed sum. Prime Automotive has 30 dealership locations and three collision centers in the Mid-Atlantic and New England markets. In 2020, the Prime dealerships...
WESTWOOD, MA
Benzinga

CNH Industrial Names Francesco Tanzi As CFO Of New Iveco Group

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has appointed Francesco Tanz to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Iveco Group, effective January 1, 2022, after the spin-off. Iveco Group will begin independent operations in early 2022. To accept this new role, he is stepping down from his current role as finance chief...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
coloradopolitics.com

Jaime Gardner joins Novitas Communication in business development role

Novitas Communications announced Monday that Jaime Gardner will be the Denver-based public affairs firm's business development and communications director. Gardner has 20 years of public relations and communications experience, with an extensive background in the telecom, agriculture, technology, energy and natural resources industries. She led her own communications firm the...
DENVER, CO
martechseries.com

IDG Communications Acquires Marketing and Data Intelligence Company, KickFire

Acquisition expands upon IDG’s platform designed to solve complex marketing challenges at the intersection of media and MarTech. IDG Communications, Inc.—the global expert in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of the Silicon Valley-based marketing data and intelligence company, KickFire®. The acquisition expands upon IDG’s best-in-class marketing technology (MarTech) platform that provides tech marketers with advanced tools to solve complex marketing challenges, including the enhancement of data surrounding customers, prospects, and digital audiences.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Booz Allen Acquires Tracepoint For Undisclosed Sum

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) has acquired Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) company serving public and private sector clients, for undisclosed financial terms. Booz Allen exercised its option to acquire the remainder of Tracepoint's business after making an initial strategic investment in Tracepoint in January...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Trane Technologies To Acquire Farrar Scientific For Total Up To $365M

Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) has agreed to acquire Farrar Scientific for a total transaction value of up to $365 million, including a $250 million consideration upfront and a $115 million in additional payout potential. Farrar Scientific is a provider of ultra-low temperature control for biopharmaceutical and other life science...
BUSINESS
caribjournal.com

Gulf Land Structures Acquires LQT Industries Assets

Gulf Land Structures, the region’s leading modular construction firms, has acquired the living quarters assets and repair and maintenance business of LQT Industries, Caribbean Journal Invest has learned. The assets, acquired from Dynamic Industries, are in various locations throughout the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Coast. The deal combines...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

FEMSA To Acquire Penn Jersey Paper For Undisclosed Sum

FEMSA or Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB ADR’s (NYSE: FMX) specialized distribution subsidiary in the U.S., Envoy Solutions, has agreed to acquire Penn Jersey Paper Co, an independent specialized distribution company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will help spread the company’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy