Communications & Power Industries To Acquire ESSCO Business Of L3Harris For Undisclosed Sum

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced that its shareholders had approved the purchase of additional land holdings in Argentina in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.4 Million. The purchase price was determined from an evaluation of the real estate performed by an independent third-party.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO