CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New York police officers at ground zero on 9/11 still deal with emotional scars: ‘I feel the fear’

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — It seems like yesterday: The smell of death, the gray ash that looked like snow, the falling bodies that sounded like bombs as they smashed into the pavement. For the NYPD cops who responded to ground zero, sifted through the Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island or escorted fallen first responders to the morgue, the memories of Sept. 11, 2001, are as vivid as ever, each officer grappling with their emotional scars in their own way.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoninformer.com

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

A breezy and seasonally satisfying Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began with the promise that beat reporters crave – the knowledge that my story would appear on the front page. Riding high from the previous night after attending Michael Jackson’s 30th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, my editor implored that I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Chilling Video Shows ‘Hitman’ in Hasidic Clothes Executing Victim in NYC Street

A man dressed in Hasidic attire was captured gunning down a 47-year-old victim near John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Monday, the New York Daily News reported. Surveillance video shows the man, who police believe is a Black man dressed in Hasidic clothes and a face mask, working on his white car with the hood up as he waited for the victim to arrive. Once the victim approached his own car, the suspect ran over and shot him in the head from behind, killing him. The suspect then ran back to his car, put the hood down, and drove off. Police believe the suspect, who has not been caught yet, was wearing the attire as a disguise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

20 Years After the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, the Story of the "Man in the Red Bandana" Lives On

Throughout the course of the last 20 years in the U.S., countless stories, both good and bad, have emerged from what transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, at New York City's World Trade Center. The events of 9/11 largely shaped the nation's identity going forward, and the heroes who helped save and protect as many citizens as they could that day have become national treasures beloved by millions from coast to coast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

‘I’m Going To Burn Alive’: Will Jimeno Shares Horrifying Memories Of Being Buried In Rubble Of Ground Zero On 9/11

CHESTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One of very few people to survive being buried in the rubble of Ground Zero is telling his story. Will Jimeno was buried alive under 30 feet of rubble when he and his fellow Port Authority officers ran to Ground Zero to help survivors escape. CBS2’s Jessica Moore sat down with him at his home in New Jersey. “September 11th started out like any other day,” Jimeno said. When the rookie Port Authority police officer woke up on that beautiful Tuesday in 2001, he kissed his pregnant wife, Allison, and his 4-year-old daughter, Bianca. He had no idea how his life...
CHESTER, NJ
HuffingtonPost

Photos Show The Chaos, Heartbreak Of 9/11 Attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Thousands of people died, and the attack helped catapult the United States into its longest war. Twenty years later, the country is still reflecting on the chaos and heartbreak of that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hawk Eye

'A feeling of mayhem that I'll always remember': Burlington resident recalls New York City on 9/11

David Hazell is thankful the Lower East Side Manhattan apartment that he and his wife lived in didn't overlook the World Trade Center. If his apartment had overlooked the Twin Towers, he might have seen the events of the deadliest terror attack on American soil live as they unfolded. Instead, he watched the day's events on TV just like millions of other Americans.
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Esposito
The Independent

‘It seems like yesterday’: New York remembers the victims of 9/11 at Ground Zero

At 8.46am, on a bright Saturday morning not so different from the day this city was changed forever, a crowd of firefighters, police officers, first responders, presidents, mayors and families of the fallen paused in silence. They stood quietly, at the memorial for the victims of the September 11 attacks in lower Manhattan, to mark the moment that the first plane flew into the World Trade Centre’s north tower on this very spot 20 years ago.Two decades may have passed but the remembrance of that day is no less painful for the people who lost loved ones.“In one way...
POLITICS
The Independent

9/11 ‘truther’ conspiracy theorist ousted from Ground Zero memorial ceremony by police

A 9/11 “truther” was ousted on Saturday from the memorial ceremony to mark 20 years since the World Trade Center attacks in New York.The woman, wearing a t-shirt which appeared to read “9/11 They Should Be Alive Truth and Justice” was escorted from the solemn event by two police officers. The woman also wore a small blue ribbon similar to others attending the ceremony.9/11 “truthers” claim that the terrorist attacks in September 2001 were an inside job by the US government.A spokesperson for the Port Authority said the 37-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was taken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Fbi#Police#9 11#Manhattan#The White House#The World Trade Center#Aspca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Herald

'We don't stop': Rutgers professor still IDs 9/11 ground zero remains after 20 years

Mark Desire was badly injured by the World Trade Center's collapse. His groundbreaking work for NYC's chief medical examiner didn't stop -- and still hasn't. On Sept. 11, 2001, Mark Desire was working on a Brooklyn homicide case when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers. He was 33 years old and four years into his tenure with New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fulton Sun

New York firefighter describes chaos at Ground Zero on 9/11

He spent about half an hour in blackness, buried under tons of rubble from the World Trade Center South Tower. Minutes earlier, as he ran toward the North Tower, Joe Torrillo, then a lieutenant in the New York Fire Department, witnessed victims jumping from South Tower windows 100 stories above — desperate to escape after a plane struck the building on 9/11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
104K+
Followers
47K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy