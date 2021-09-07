Airlines facing a new pilot shortage as planes, but not personnel, return
Some U.S. airline operations were constrained this summer as carriers worked to catch up with training for pilots who were on leave during worst days of the Covid-19 crisis. But experts expect the return of a more structural pilot shortage in the coming years as flight operations eventually ramp up to 2019 levels but without the pilots who took advantage of early retirement offers put forward by airlines in 2020.www.travelweekly.com
Comments / 1