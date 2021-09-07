CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airlines facing a new pilot shortage as planes, but not personnel, return

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome U.S. airline operations were constrained this summer as carriers worked to catch up with training for pilots who were on leave during worst days of the Covid-19 crisis. But experts expect the return of a more structural pilot shortage in the coming years as flight operations eventually ramp up to 2019 levels but without the pilots who took advantage of early retirement offers put forward by airlines in 2020.

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 1

