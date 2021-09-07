News Briefs 9/7/21

The Lewes Joint Site Development Ad Hoc Review Committee will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, at city hall and via Zoom. The group will consider a request from Fancy Pants Holdings LLC for construction of a mixed-use building at 820 Kings Highway, currently home to Aquamarine retail shop. The plan calls for removal of the existing building and construction of a new 2,400-square-foot structure that includes 1,200 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor. Materials and a link can be found at lewes.civicweb.net.