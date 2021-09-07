CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An hour east of San Francisco, Mount Diablo's Rock City hike is the Bay Area's answer to Joshua Tree

By Freda Moon
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

We were 30 miles from our East Bay home in Rock City, a maze of towering oddly shaped boulders. Some rose overhead, looming like fortresses. Others sprouted like oversized puffball mushrooms, almost too perfectly round and artfully positioned to be real. Still others were pockmarked with mysterious “wind caves,” big enough to crawl inside and sit perched on the face of an ancient rock wall.

