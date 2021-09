Bohm hasn't played for Triple-A Lehigh Valley since Sunday while dealing with a sore wrist, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Bohm was demoted in late August in an effort to get him back on track following a very disappointing sophomore season at the big-league level. He looked good through six Triple-A games, hitting .318 with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four), but his quest to sort out his swing has now been on hold for several days. He's at least been able to work out on the field prior to games, so his absence may not last much longer, but it remains unclear when he'll play again in the minors, let alone for the Phillies.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO