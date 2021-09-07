Astros' Andre Scrubb: Makes second rehab appearance
Scrubb (shoulder) threw one scoreless inning with one walk and two strikeouts for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Scrubb made the second of what is expected to be several minor-league appearances. He currently resides on the 60-day injured list, and the earliest he could be back is Sept. 19. The Astros got their bullpen sorted out at the trade deadline, so Scrubb will likely be used in low-leverage situations upon his return.www.cbssports.com
