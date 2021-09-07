CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Andre Scrubb: Makes second rehab appearance

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Scrubb (shoulder) threw one scoreless inning with one walk and two strikeouts for Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Scrubb made the second of what is expected to be several minor-league appearances. He currently resides on the 60-day injured list, and the earliest he could be back is Sept. 19. The Astros got their bullpen sorted out at the trade deadline, so Scrubb will likely be used in low-leverage situations upon his return.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hey Siri, this was a first start to remember after all of those years working to get to the majors. Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single while becoming the first big league player since RBIs became official in 1920 to have two homers and five RBIs in a first career start as the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night.
MLB
Reuters

Kyle Tucker's HR gets Astros past Angels

Lance McCullers Jr. worked six strong innings while Kyle Tucker clubbed his 25th home run as the Houston Astros won the rubber match of their three-game series with the visiting Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday. McCullers (12-4) set the Angels down in order only twice yet routinely worked his...
MLB
FanSided

Astros’ Jose Urquidy Completes Another Solid Rehab Start

Jose Urquidy dazzles in second rehab starts, as he eyes return to the Astros this weekend. After being out since the end of June, Houston Astros number three or four starter Jose Urquidy completed his third and possibly last rehab start on Sunday August 29. After his first appearance in Florida, where he tossed three scoreless innings of one hit ball, Urquidy made his way to Triple-A.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Sugar#Rehab#Injured List#Triple A Sugar Land#The Houston Chronicle
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz hitting in second spot for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Diaz will man second base after Jose Altuve was sent to Houston's bench against right-hander Joe Musgrove. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Marwin Gonzalez makes jump to Triple-A Sugar Land

Marwin Gonzalez is headed to Triple-A Sugar Land, as the former Houston Astros’ return could be right around the corner. After a 1-for-4 contest consisting of two punch outs with the FCL Astros, Marwin Gonzalez’s time in West Palm Beach came to an end. The switch-hitter was re-assigned to the Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Diamond Beat: With second shutout, Mariners win series vs. Astros

Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more baseball news.Here's a daily track of baseball results and news: WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1 Pro baseball Mariners 1, Astros 0 — Seattle shut out American League West Division leader Houston for the second day in row. Starter Logan Gilbert and four relievers teamed to scatter nine hits. The Mariners managed only three hits against Jake Odorizzi and four relievers. Abraham Toro's sixth-inning sacrifice fly plated J.P. Crawford with the game's only run. The Mariners play at Arizona, the last place team in the National League West Division,...
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros' Jason Castro, Taylor Jones scheduled for rehab assignments

The Astros plan to send catcher Jason Castro and infielder Taylor Jones on minor-league rehab assignments sometime this week, manager Dusty Baker said Sunday. Castro has been on the injured list since Aug. 29 with a knee injury, while Jones resumed working out Saturday after he tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s last road trip to Seattle. Baker said he did not know an exact date for when the pair will begin their rehab assignments with Class AAA Sugar Land.
MLB
chatsports.com

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros MLB Game Info

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Astros -1.5 Total: 9 Over (-115) | Under (-104) Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Picks. Expect a higher-scoring affair, skewed toward the Astros. As the most productive offense in the majors, Houston faces a...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Blasts two-run shot

Tucker went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Angels. Tucker has hit safely in each of his last six games but this was his first long ball over that span. The slugging outfielder has 25 bombs on the year, however, and he's having a career-best season across in just about every single offensive category. He's hitting .293 with a .902 OPS -- both career-high figures -- across 120 games this month.
MLB
kion546.com

Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left his start in Texas with right foot soreness in the second inning. The right-hander got hurt after running to cover first base on a grounder. He took first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s toss on the run and reached with his right foot for the base to get out Nick Solak. Odorizzi was clearly in some pain after the play. He was visited by a trainer after going back to the mound, then tried to throw a pitch. He grimaced and left the game.
MLB
Tacoma News Tribune

McCullers solid again, Tucker homers, Astros beat Angels 3-1

Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday. McCullers (12-4) permitted one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. “I was being aggressive,” McCullers said. “Not trying to pick too much, especially early. … I just...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Still sidelined

Brantley (knee) remains on the bench for Tuesday's game against Texas, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley has been out since leaving Saturday's game against the Angels with right knee discomfort. He'll sit for the third straight game, with Chas McCormick starting in left field.
MLB
expressnews.com

Jake Odorizzi exits Astros-Rangers game with sore foot

ARLINGTON — Astros righthander Jake Odorizzi departed his start on Tuesday against the Rangers with right foot soreness following a second-inning defensive play that forced him to cover first base. Odorizzi threw just 32 pitches and recorded four outs. He injured his foot during the final at-bat of his evening...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trampled By Astros, 15-1

It was an ugly night for the Texas Rangers. Despite coming off a 6-3 road trip, they were smacked in the mouth by the Houston Astros on Monday night, losing by a lopsided score of 15-1. Rangers starter Spencer Howard only got through 1 1/3 innings, but not before giving...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes deep in victory

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the win over the Rangers on Monday. The 27-year-old took reliever A.J. Alexy deep in the sixth inning, driving in teammate Jose Altuve. The homer marked number 10 for him on the season. He has now secured at least one hit in 14 of 16 games since returning from the 10-day injured list Aug. 25. The third baseman has batted .386 with three home runs and 13 RBI over that stretch.
MLB
NWI.com

Lyles expected to start as Texas hosts Houston

Houston Astros (84-59, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (53-90, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-5, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (8-11, 5.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +186, Astros -223; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy