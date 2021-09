Sept 14 (Reuters) - Knowlton Development Corp, a manufacturer and custom formulator of products for the beauty industry, said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to $857.14 million through a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of more than $3 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

