Retail

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: More dollar stores, ransomeware threat, oil prices

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country's largest dollar retail chains are opening up more stores, an emerging ransomeware threat, and oil prices fall. Here's the Morning Business Report for Sept. 7.

wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: September 14th, 2021

The IRS says the COVID-19 home testing is an eligible medical expense and Apple unveiled the next generation of iPhones today. Jane King is in New York with those stories and more.
ECONOMY
oilandgas360.com

China’s move to lower oil prices has market wary of more to come

(Bloomberg) –China’s first auction of oil from its strategic reserves looks relatively paltry, but the possibility of further releases is still likely to exert a powerful influence on global crude prices. The initial sale will be for about 7.38 million barrels of crude on Sept. 24, the National Food and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Dollar Stores
marketpulse.com

Oil and Gold feel US Dollar heat

Oil falls on stronger US Dollar. It was a tough night for commodities in general overnight. Base metals fell, with aluminium giving back much of its Guinea gains. With New Yorkers concerned about US growth to start the week, leading to haven US Dollar strength, oil prices also wilted. Brent crude eased by 0.80% to $71.50, and WTI fell by 0.70% to $68.30 a barrel.
INDUSTRY
Retail Stores
Retail
Economy
Oil Prices
CNBC

Dollar General CEO says most of its stores are in 'health deserts,' creating big business opportunity

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said about 65% of the company's stores are in "health deserts." The deep discounter recently hired its first chief medical officer. "While it's in its infancy stages, we really have an opportunity to grow that health-care side of the business — not only products in the store, but services," Vasos said at a virtual conference hosted by Barclays.
HEALTH
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Are On The Defensive After A Huge Miss On Friday's Jobs Report

Oil prices are on the defensive as a huge miss on the Friday jobs report is raising more questions about the direction the country is headed. The government on Friday said the economy created 235,000 new jobs last month, just 1/3 of Wall Street’s forecast and the smallest gain since January. Biden blamed the Covid-19 Delta variant, yet it's clear that more Americans question his leadership on all issues including energy and economic policy.
INDUSTRY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Selected house prices

The pioneering hedge fund Renaissance Technologies has thrown in the towel in a years-long tax dispute. Howard Dicus reports. The exact reason may never be known, but visitors are suddenly staying away from Hawaii. Shoulder season has started earlier than usual. Business reporter Howard Dicus tracks the numbers for us.
REAL ESTATE
wtvy.com

Americans turning to dollar stores for groceries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During the pandemic many Americans had to cut back on spending. Many Americans are relying on dollar stores for their everyday needs as grocery store prices continue to skyrocket. Chains like Dollar Tree and Dollar General are experiencing blockbuster sales and 1,650 dollar stores are expected...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
fox5ny.com

Dollar store chains are leading retail store openings in US: report

Dollar stores appear to be having a renaissance in the U.S. Three of the country’s leading dollar store retail chains – Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar – are opening up more stores than most big-box retailers in 2021, according to data from Coresight Research. The retail analysis company...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Weaker Dollar and Demand Confidence Lifted Oil Prices Thursday

Oil prices receive a lift from stronger demand expectations as a result of strong oil stock reports from the EIA and a weaker dollar enticing long commodity positions. Oil futures in New York closed near $70 a barrel for the first time in nearly a month, with investors wagering that the market can absorb additional supply from OPEC+ as the U.S. Gulf grapples with Hurricane Ida’s impact.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rises on declining inventories and weaker dollar

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar, though gains were capped by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its policy of gradually increasing output. Brent crude was up 45 cents, or 0.6%, at $72.04 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: August 31st, 2021

One Wall Street bank sees 750,000 evictions across the U.S. and the Pfizer COVID vaccine gets another vote of confidence. Jane King is in New York with that and more.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Cyber threats still leading concern for businesses – report

Cyber threats are still the leading concern for businesses despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from specialist insurer Beazley. The report, Spotlight on technology risk, surveyed executives in the US and the UK. The report discusses a range of technology risks that have been on executives’ radars since the advent of the pandemic. The report looks at how COVID-19 has been the largest catalyst of operational and strategic change in a generation, forcing businesses to adapt their technology infrastructures to new ways of operating. This has led to a greater threat of disruption by competitors – and opened the door to cyber criminals, who have wasted no time in exploiting staff, processes and networks that were suddenly exposed beyond the corporate firewall, Beazley said.
TECHNOLOGY

