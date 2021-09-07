CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers or Giants? A five-way wild-card tie? Your complete guide to the MLB stretch run

By David Schoenfield
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 MLB season rolls past Labor Day, let's preview the stretch run with some of the key storylines to watch. The Dodgers and Giants just completed their final series of the season with the Giants winning two out of three to take a one-game lead into Monday's action, so there will be plenty of scoreboard watching in the NL West. Both teams entered that series at 85-49, a .634 winning percentage -- the first time since 1962 (also the Dodgers and Giants) that a September series began with both teams owning a .630 winning percentage. This is perhaps the best division race of the wild-card era. Only twice since 1995 have two teams in the same division finished with 100 wins, but both of those races were anticlimactic. In 2001, the Mariners won 116 games and the A's 102; in 2018, the Red Sox won 108 games, the Yankees 100.

