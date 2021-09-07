CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Victorious Taliban gloat over ruins of CIA's Afghan base

By Emmanuel DUPARCQ, Aamir QURESHI
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBcp9_0bobwUtv00
Only a heap of rubble and twisted metal remain in what was the last CIA base in Afghanistan /AFP

After America's longest war, Taliban commander Mullah Hasnain contemplates all that is left of what was part of the last CIA base -- demolished buildings, destroyed vehicles and piles of ammunition.

"We let them go peacefully, and look what they've left behind," Hasnain said, a leader of the Taliban's elite Badri 313 unit.

Hasnain, a thick-bearded man dressed in traditional brown robes with a waistcoat and black turban, surveyed the charred ruins of the sprawling complex on the edge of Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

"Before going, they destroyed everything," he told journalists being shown the site, flanked by Taliban guards cradling American M-16 rifles and equipped with the latest military kit.

The complex was once one of the most secure sites in Afghanistan, sited on a dusty plain near the former US Eagle Base camp and close to Kabul airport.

After a two-week blitz of Afghanistan, the Taliban capped their extraordinary victory by sweeping into Kabul on August 15.

It would take two weeks more before the final US forces flew out, ending their 20-year war in the country.

- 'Lots of explosions' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgrB7_0bobwUtv00
The parking lot is packed with the incinerated wrecks of scores of vehicles /AFP

As the CIA destroyed their base, from where they trained Afghanistan's intelligence agencies, the Taliban watched from nearby, the commander said.

"We were there for nine or 10 days," 35-year-old Hasnain said, speaking in clear English. "There were lots of explosions."

"We didn't stop them, even the last convoy that went by road to the airport. We didn't attack them, because we followed orders from our top officials."

Hasnain pointed at one crater he said had been "an ammunition warehouse". Only a heap of rubble and twisted metal remain.

The US detonated the munition dump on August 27, with the huge blast echoing across Kabul and sparking terror.

A day earlier, Islamic State-Khorasan, Afghanistan's branch of the jihadist franchise and rivals of the Taliban, had attacked crowds at the airport trying to flee.

They killed more than 100 Afghan civilians and 13 US troops.

Hasnain pointed to another area, where dozens of crates packed with hundreds of rockets were piled. "Please don't move the grenades," he told journalists.

Piles of unused ammunition lay scattered around. "We can still shoot with them," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9JlY_0bobwUtv00
A Taliban Badri 313 unit officer stands guard at the destroyed CIA base in Deh Sabz District /AFP

One building was left intact, a large games room with billiards, table football, darts and soft velvet armchairs. Its sign still dangled outside -- "The Snooker Club".

He looked out over a parking lot, packed with the incinerated wrecks of scores of vehicles.

"We need everything for the country, including weapons -- we don't have enough to ensure security," he said.

"Now we have to buy them from other countries," he added, declining to specify which ones.

- Deliberate destruction -

The US said it left as little military equipment as possible behind for the Taliban, who carried out years of bloody attacks against foreign forces, Afghan troops and the civilian population.

At the nearby airport, US troops disabled or destroyed scores of aircraft and armoured vehicles, as well as a high-tech defence system used to stop rocket attacks.

Hasnain was angry at the deliberate destruction, seeing the burned wreckage as symbolic of America's two-decade stay.

"The US came to Afghanistan saying that they would rebuild the country," he said. "This is their real face, they didn't leave anything."

The Taliban nevertheless seized a major arsenal of weapons elsewhere, as well as from the formerly US-backed government army, including fleets of armoured vehicles.

Ankle-deep in the ash of the burned base, Hasnain offered a message of conciliation, echoing his Taliban superiors.

"We did not make war to kill Americans," he said. "We did it to free the country and restore sharia law."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSiFd_0bobwUtv00
The US destroyed the last CIA base in Afghanistan as its troops pulled out /AFP

But many in Afghanistan remember the harsh 1996-2001 regime when the Taliban were previously in power all too well.

With the hardline Islamists back in charge, they are holding their judgement to see if their pledge of a more moderate rule will become a reality.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Taliban calls on US to show ‘heart,’ thanks world for $1.2 billion in aid

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the international community for pledging more than $1 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan — and called on the US to donate more. Amir Khan Mutaqi, the foreign minister in Afghanistan’s new Taliban-run Cabinet, asked Washington to show appreciation for the militant group allowing the US to complete its massive evacuation effort.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Afghan women share pictures of their traditional attire as Taliban announces new rules

Afghan women are sharing photographs of themselves in traditional clothing on social media after the Taliban proposed new rules on women’s education and dress this weekend.On Sunday 12 September, the Taliban’s higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, announced that the country’s universities will be segregated by gender and an Islamic dress code will be made compulsory.According to Reuters, Haqanni said “hijab religious veils” would be mandatory for women, but he did not specify if this meant a hijab which covers only the head, or a niqab which also covers the face.The announcement comes after a demonstration by women who support...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Kabul#Explosions#Victorious Taliban#Afp After America#Islamic#Americans#Islamists
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Russia: At least 2 dead, 15 wounded in Kabul airport blast

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry says a suicide attack outside Kabul airport killed at least two people and wounded 15. It was the first official report specifying a number of casualties from Thursday's explosion, which occurred among crowds of people outside the airport. Thousands of Afghans...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
Washington Post

Afghan American woman’s escape highlights secretive CIA role in Kabul rescues

Five days after Afghanistan’s fall, Shaqaiq Birashk, holed up in her Kabul apartment, was contacted by a stranger offering to have her picked up and escorted to the airport for evacuation. The man claimed to work for the U.S. government, said Birashk, an American citizen who, until the Taliban’s takeover, worked on a USAID project.
MILITARY
wkzo.com

The dramatic first month of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan

(Reuters) – It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. Following are the main events in Afghanistan over the last month:. Aug. 15 – Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, completing a lightning offensive that saw provincial...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Taliban leaders mark Afghanistan victory by walking across Kabul airport runway

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said ‘under 200, likely closer to 100’ Americans remain in the Asian country. The Taliban’s leaders have symbolically marked their victory in Afghanistan by walking across Kabul international airport’s runway following the withdrawal of US forces. “The world should have learned its lesson...
WORLD
New York Post

Taliban say grenades, ammunition at destroyed CIA base still usable

The Taliban claim they can still use grenades and piles of ammunition left behind at a CIA base in Kabul after US troops hurriedly blew up the complex before withdrawing from Afghanistan. Members of the Taliban’s elite Badri 313 unit were pictured inspecting the ruins — including demolished buildings and...
MILITARY
tribuneledgernews.com

Taliban declares victory as Afghans assess what’s left and what’s next, after West’s exit

KABUL, Afghanistan — For the last two weeks, Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport was the last tether for America’s war in Afghanistan, its runways the site of a frantic airlift that spirited more than 123,000 people out of the country. But there was none of that frenzied activity Tuesday, hours after the last U.S. military transport plane rumbled into the night sky, closing the chapter ...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy