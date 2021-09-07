CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wire star Michael K Williams dies age 54

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU3SR_0bobvj9j00

Actor Michael K Williams has died at the age of 54.

The three-time Emmy Award nominated star was best known for his role of Omar Little in HBO series The Wire.

He was found dead in his New York appartment on Monday (September 6). Law enforcement sources have been quoted by US media as saying he died from a suspected drug overdose.

Michael had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years.

His other TV credits included Boardwalk Empire, When They See Us and Lovecraft Country,

BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Watch Michael K. Williams’ Tribute to DMX on the BET Awards Earlier This Year

In the wake of Monday’s news that actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role in “The Wire,” “Lovecraft Country” “Boardwalk Empire,” and more had passed away at the age of 54 from a reported drug overdose, the internet was filled with tributes from his film and television contemporaries, along with clips of Williams’ most memorable performances. One such recent clip showed Williams as part of a live televised tribute to the late DMX during June’s BET Awards, with the Lox and Method Man. Williams’ appearance during the tribute startled many, considering his striking resemblance to the gruff-voiced rapper, who on...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Emotionally Mourns Death of Michael K. Williams: ‘I’m Gutted’

“Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison joined the legion of fans and celebrities who mourned the death of Michael K. Williams. Williams passed away at age 54 on Monday afternoon. Although no cause of death has been confirmed, People reported that drug paraphernalia was found in his Brooklyn apartment. A law enforcement source even told the outlet that they suspected Wiliams consumed heroin laced with fentanyl.
newschain

Tiger King star Erik Cowie has died age 53

Zookeeper Erik Cowie who appeared in the Netflix series Tiger King has been found dead aged 53. Authorities reportedly discovered his body “face down” in a New York City appartment, but his death is not being treated as suspicious. According to TMZ, a toxicology test will be carried out to...
