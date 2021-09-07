The Wire star Michael K Williams dies age 54

Actor Michael K Williams has died at the age of 54.

The three-time Emmy Award nominated star was best known for his role of Omar Little in HBO series The Wire.

He was found dead in his New York appartment on Monday (September 6). Law enforcement sources have been quoted by US media as saying he died from a suspected drug overdose.

Michael had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years.

His other TV credits included Boardwalk Empire, When They See Us and Lovecraft Country,