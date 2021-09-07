My Turn: Another way incentivize vaccination
As reported in the West Hawaii Today article on Sept. 3, “Big Island reports 131 new COVID cases, 1 additional coronavirus-related death,” we have no ICU beds available. With free vaccinations having been available for months, how are those of us who have complied with the mandates, the requests of politicians and the recommendations of all the scientists and doctors to get vaccinated, supposed to accept it if one of our loved ones is in a car crash and is unable to get treatment due to selfish non-vaxxers taking up nearly all the space in the hospitals across the state?www.westhawaiitoday.com
