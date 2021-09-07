Millbrook Park lights demo set for Thursday

ROCKPORT — Members of the Millbrook Meadow Committee invite the public to learn more about their plans to make the park's staircase by the dam more accessible to all. The committee, in conjunction with the Rockport Department of Public Works, has applied for $36,819 in Community Preservation Act grant funds to purchase and install a handrail and wiring for additional LED lights for the stairway and nearby path. The LED lighting fixtures would be provided by separate donation, Millbrook Meadow Committee Secretary Samuel Coulbourn said in a prepared statement.