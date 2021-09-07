CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, MA

Millbrook Park lights demo set for Thursday

By Michael Cronin Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKPORT — Members of the Millbrook Meadow Committee invite the public to learn more about their plans to make the park's staircase by the dam more accessible to all. The committee, in conjunction with the Rockport Department of Public Works, has applied for $36,819 in Community Preservation Act grant funds to purchase and install a handrail and wiring for additional LED lights for the stairway and nearby path. The LED lighting fixtures would be provided by separate donation, Millbrook Meadow Committee Secretary Samuel Coulbourn said in a prepared statement.

www.gloucestertimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Rockport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Rockport, MA
Government
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Lights

Comments / 0

Community Policy