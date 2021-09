The classic Reese's peanut butter cup is a candy that's pretty much perfect just the way it is, as it regularly winds up atop lists of everyone's favorite Halloween candies (or any other time of year candies). But that hasn't stopped the company from trying to improve upon success. The classic peanut butter cups have seen all types of fillings and flavors, from potato chips to pretzels to cups with no chocolate at all. But the one thing they've never done before is release a holiday flavor. Well, a Christmas holiday flavor, at least, since the marshmallow-topped Reese's cups are certainly a festive Easter treat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO