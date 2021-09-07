Watch Live Coverage: Day 9 of cleanup shows stark differences in areas hit hardest

Cleanup after Hurricane Ida is continuing into its ninth day across Southeast Louisiana, with stark gaps between different areas showing just how much damage the storm did to parishes directly in its path and how lucky those who avoided the direct hit were.

In New Orleans, at least 70% of the city has power again. Entergy says a vast majority will get lights back on by the end of the day Wednesday, meaning those who stayed ahead of Ida can breathe a sigh of relief in air-conditioned homes for the first time in over a week.

Evacuees are starting to return to the city, and lines at gas stations appear to be going down after some people waited for hours to get fuel and then left empty-handed when the gas station ran out in the first few days after Ida struck.

However, with many still out of the city and even more trying to apply for FEMA assistance and clean up, most businesses and restaurants remain closed.

In St. Charles Parish, however, homeowners are starting to figure out how they will start over from scratch after the storm demolished their homes.

In places like St. Charles, Terrebonne and Lafourche, Ida hit as a Category 4 hurricane. Then it sat around over the marshy swamp at the edge of Louisiana's coast, holding hurricane-force winds over residential communities for hours.

In those places, Entergy doesn't even have a concrete estimate for power restoration. Their Sept. 29 restoration date has an asterisk saying that many areas won't have power by that date because of the catastrophic infrastructure damage.

Thousands of National Guardsmen and FEMA workers have descended on the state, opening up Point of Distribution Sites — commonly referred to as PODS — that are an unfortunately familiar sight for Louisianans.

Recovery costs are expected to be at least $15 billion statewide, and for many, the loss can't be calculated in money.

More than a dozen people have died of storm-related causes including carbon monoxide poisoning from generators being used near homes.

At an Independence, La. warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds of nursing home residents were rescued from nightmarish conditions after several died at the facility. Investigations into that fatal, crowded shelter remain ongoing.

