Solana Surges to ATH, Passing $50B Market Cap and Flipping Dogecoin

By Martin Young
beincrypto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best performing crypto assets over the past day by a clear margin is Solana’s SOL token as it powers up the market capitalization charts. Solana’s native token SOL is one of the top gaining cryptocurrencies in the top one hundred today, second only to its ‘cousin,’ FTX Token (FTT).

beincrypto.com

#Ath#Passing 50b Market Cap#Coingecko#Xrp#Uniswap#Ethereum Layer#Alameda Research#The Ftx Exchange#Ftx#Nft#Sbf#Arbitrum#Jpmorgan Managing#Ftt#Asian
