History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin
September 7, 2021, will be forever etched in the history of Bitcoin as the day the first country adopted it as a legal currency. The magic internet money that started in a cryptography mailing list is now recognized by a nation-state as lawful monetary good, being put in the same national status as the dollar in El Salvador. Starting today, any Salvadoran will have the legal option to use bitcoin instead of dollars, increasing their sovereignty over their finances and the financial certainty over their savings.bitcoinmagazine.com
