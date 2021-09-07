LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Real ID the ballot

I have voted every year for 61 years. The last election was the first time I used the mail-in ballot option. I really don't know if it was accepted. The older a person gets, the more difficulty there is holding a pen or pencil. My signature sometimes looks like a doctor's scrolling. There is every chance that the person verifying the signature to my years ago neat writing said "nope!", and then threw the ballot into the wastebasket. I'll not chance that again with a mail-in ballot.